Russian tennis chief says almost all tickets for 2019 VTB Kremlin Cup were sold

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. Almost all tickets have been sold for the 2019 VTB Kremlin Cup in Moscow, Shamil Tarpishchev, the president of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), told TASS on Thursday.

"There were only some 600 tickets left on sale as of Monday," RTF president said in an interview with TASS.

"Almost all of the tickets have been sold until this moment and I do not know what all those [fans] will be doing as they want to see the matches over the weekend," Tarpishchev continued.

"It will be nearly impossible to buy a ticket for these matches," the RTF president added.

The 30th edition of the VTB Kremlin Cup tennis tournament is being held in the Russian capital of Moscow between October 14 and 20. The event’s prize fund stands at $1.955 million. The winner of the women’s competition will get 470 ranking points, of the men’s event - 250 points.