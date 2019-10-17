US boxer Patrick Day dies at 27 after knockout in string of recent tragic deaths in sport

The death of Patrick Day is another tragic incident in the world of boxing this year. Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev, 28, died in a US hospital on July 23 after sustaining severe injuries to his head in the boxing bout on July 19. Argentina’s boxer Hugo Alfredo Santillan was 23 years old, when he died following his fight with Uruguay’s Eduardo Javier Abreu on July 20, 2019.

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Patrick Day, a 27-year-old American boxer, died in a hospital after sustaining a traumatic brain injury in a bout with US Charles Conwell last Saturday night in Chicago, the USA Today daily reported citing a promoter of the late boxer.

The fight between Patrick Day, who held the record of 17 wins (6 by KOs) and four defeats, and Charles Conwell (11 wins in all of his bouts including eight KOs) was held on the night of October 12 before the heavyweight fight between Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine and Chazz Witherspoon of the United States at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

According to reports from the match, Day went down twice in the fourth and eighth rounds of the bout before he was knocked out unconscious by Conwell in Round 10 of the fight for the USBA super welterweight title.

The referee stopped the fight after the knockout and the young boxer was rushed to the Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, where he underwent an emergency brain surgery, but the boxer slipped into a coma and died without regaining consciousness.

Patrick Day’s promoter Lou DiBella was quoted by the USA Today as saying that the boxer "was surrounded by his family, friends and members of his boxing team," when he passed away in the hospital last weekend.

"Patrick Day didn't need to box," a statement from DiBella reads. "He came from a good family, he was smart, educated, had good values and had other avenues available to him to earn a living."

"He chose to box, knowing the inherent risks that every fighter faces when he or she walks into a boxing ring. Boxing is what Pat loved to do. It's how he inspired people and it was something that made him feel alive," Lou DiBella added.

Commenting on the tragic incident, Conwell wrote in his social media account: "I never meant for this to happen to you. All I ever wanted to do was win. If I could take it all back I would. No one deserves for this to happen to them."

"I replay the fight over and over in my head thinking what if this never happened and why did it happen to you," Conwell stated. "I can't stop thinking about it myself. I prayed for you so many times and shed so many tears because I couldn't even imagine how my family and friends would feel. I see you everywhere I go and all I hear is wonderful things about you. I thought about quitting boxing but I know that's not what you would want."

"I know that you were a fighter at heart so I decided not to but to fight and win a world title because that's what you wanted and that's what I want so I'll use you as motivation every day and make sure I always leave it all in the ring every time," Conwell added.