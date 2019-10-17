Russian biathlete Adelina Sabitova decides to join national team of Belarus — source

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS, Artyom Kuznetsov/. Russian biathlete Adelina Sabitova has decided to change her sports nationality and intends to join the national team of Belarus, a source close to the situation told TASS on Thursday.

The 22-year-old athlete comes from the Russian republic of Udmurtia. She has never been on the roster of the Russian national team at international biathlon tournaments. At the most recent Russian Biathlon Championship, Sabitova competed in the individual sprint event and ended up 44th.

Sabitova and the Biathlon Federation of Belarus filed an application with the Russian Biathlon Union requesting an approval of the athlete’s transfer and the Russian governing body of biathlon granted its consent.

The change of Sabitova’s sports nationality must now be approved by the International Biathlon Union (IBU), which earlier imposed a temporary moratorium on the transfers of athletes between the national teams.

This moratorium is expected to be lifted after the organization’s new Charter is adopted at the IBU Congress on October 18-20 in Germany’s Munich.

Sabitova’s move to another country's national team is the second in two days among Russian female biathletes. Russia’s 27-year-old Olga Podchufarova, who is the 2017 World Championship’s bronze medalist in mixed relay, announced on Wednesday her decision to compete for the national team of Slovenia starting next season.