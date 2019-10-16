Russia’s Khachanov advances to VTB Kremlin Cup quarterfinals

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russia’s 23-year old tennis player Karen Khachanov saved five match points in the third set to defeat Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany and advance into the quarterfinal of the VTB Kremlin Cup on Wednesday.

The final score was 3:6, 6:3, 7:6 (9:7).

To win a place in the tournament’s semifinals, Khachanov now has to defeat Andreas Seppi of Italy, who earlier beat Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain (5:7, 6:1, 6:3).

The Russian tennis player, who is currently ranked 8th in the ATP ratings, is the winner of four ATP tournaments in singles and his best result at the Grand Slam tournaments was the quarterfinals round at the 2019 French Open.

The 30th edition of the VTB Kremlin Cup tennis tournament is being held in the Russian capital between October 14 and 20. The event’s prize fund stands at $1.955 million. The winner of the women’s competition will get 470 ranking points, of the men’s event - 250 points.