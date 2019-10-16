Yamal athletes to represent Russia at Arctic Winter Games in Canada

YEKATERINBURG, October 16. /TASS/. Athletes from the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region will represent Russia at the Arctic Winter Games, due in Canada on March 15-21, 2020. According to the regional government’s press service, 100 athletes will travel to Canada.

"The Yamal athletes are the only representatives of Russia at those international competitions [the Arctic Winter Games], due on March 15-21, 2020," the government said. "A team of a hundred athletes will go to Whitehorse (Canada)."

According to the press service, the athletes will compete in Snowshoeing, Futsal, Table Tennis, Arctic Sports, Biathlon, Biathlon Snowshoe, Archery, Figure Skating, and Cross Country Skiing.

The history of the Arctic Winter Games, featuring teams from Russia, Canada, the US, Greenland, Finland, Sweden and Norway, goes back to 1970. The event is organized every other year. The Yamal team has been representing Russia since 2004.

The Yamalo-Nenets Region will compete for hosting the Games in 2026 in Salekhard, which has sports and accommodation facilities. At the Games in 2018 (in Canada in March), the region’s application was approved by the International Committee. Further decision on the Russian application is due in March, 2020 at a meeting of the Arctic Winter Games’ International Committee.