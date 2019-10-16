Russian track and field athletics body RusAF sacks three race walk coaches

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) has decided to cancel job licenses of Sergei Nikitin, Vyacheslav Golovin and Sergei Aparin, who had all worked as national race walk team’s head coaches, the press service of RusAF reported in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, at least two athletes, supervised by each of the three coaches at issue, were suspended this year due to violations of anti-doping regulations.

The Russian governing track and field athletics RusAF is currently suspended by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

The IAAF suspended RusAF’s membership in November 2015, following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue. The IAAF Taskforce, led by Norwegian expert Rune Andersen, was set up to oversee Russia’s implementation of requirements for RusAF’s membership reinstatement with the IAAF.

However, the IAAF permitted clean athletes from Russia to participate in the international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF was reinstated. The ANA status prohibits Russian athletes from participating under the national flag.