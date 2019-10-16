Russian gymnast Nagorny says no emotions left after winning three world golds in Stuttgart

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian gymnast Nikita Nagorny told TASS on Wednesday that the 2019 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships has emotionally drained him and he still cannot realize that he fought to win three gold medals of this tournament.

At the 2019 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, hosted by Germany’s Stuttgart on October 4-13, Nagorny won the gold medals in the team all-around, individual all-around and vault competitions.

"I haven’t yet realized what happened," Nagorny said in an interview with TASS. "Maybe it is because I let it all [emotions] out in the team event and I have no emotions at all at the moment."

"It turned out that I am feeling at the moment as if I had won a Russian championship," he continued. "Perhaps, I will come to realize this success a bit later, but, perhaps I will not realize it and it would be for the better, because I never had the taste of it."

Nagorny said that if Russian athletes start winning medals at Olympic Games, the sport of gymnastics would be as popular as the sport of figure skating, where Russia always finishes on the podium.

"If we also win the Olympic Games, the sport of gymnastics will be as popular as the figure skating," Nagrorny claimed. "Therefore, if we are good at the [2020] Olympics, the sport of gymnastics will be popular everywhere."

The Russian gymnast also said that he never thought about moving to a different country to compete under the colors of a state flag of another state.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced on September 23 that it had initiated a probe into the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) with the Code of the world’s governing anti-doping body based on the inconsistencies, reportedly discovered in the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.

"I have never thought about this," Nagorny stated in response to a question whether he would switch to the colors of another country’s national flag in case Russia is banned from participating in the upcoming Olympics.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9.

Born in Russia’s southern city of Rostov-on-Don in 1997, Nagorny also holds the silver and bronze medals of the world championships (Doha, 2018) in addition to the silver medal won in the team event at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro. He also packed six golds and one bronze of the European Championships.

The gold in the team all-around discipline in Stuttgart was the first one for the Russian team of gymnasts since the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991. The medal was won by the team of Denis Ablyazin, David Belyavsky, Artur Dalaloyan, Nikita Nagorny and Ivan Stretovich.

At the previous FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships team all-around, Russia clinched five medals (four silvers and one bronze). The team of the Soviet Union won the all-around team competitions at the World Championships eight times, with the last one in 1991. The absolute leader in this event at the World Championships is China, which boasts 12 gold, five silver and three bronze medals.