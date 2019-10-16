Russian tennis player Alexandrova marches into Kremlin Cup QFs

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Ekaterina Alexandrova has defeated her compatriot Anna Kalinskaya in their Kremlin Cup second round match. The 30th anniversary edition of the tournament is hosted by the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow.

Seed No. 8 Alexandrova, 24, emerged victorious 6-1, 6-1. The athletes squared off for the third time, with Alexandrova winning all three encounters. The Russian is awaiting her quarterfinal opponent, which will be determined later today in the match between Croatia’s Donna Vekic (seed No. 4) and Czech Karolina Muchova.

Alexandrova is currently listed 38th in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings, her best Grand Slam performance to date is the 2019 French Open third round. Kalinskaya, 20, is ranked 102nd in the world.

The Kremlin Cup is scheduled to complete on October 20 and offers $1,955 million in prize money. The singles winner of the women’s tournament will receive 470 ranking points, while the men’s event offers 250 points. Last year’s edition saw Russia's Daria Kasatkina and Karen Khachanov clinching singles titles.