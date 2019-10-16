Kremlin declines to comment on RUSADA head remarks on alleged changes in doping tests

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refused to provide comments regarding the remarks made by Director General of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) Yuri Ganus alleging that doping test results sent by the Moscow Lab to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) had been changed.

"Our sports authorities have just sent a detailed answer to WADA questions. Each question was answered separately, let us wait for a reaction to our answers. Currently, I don’t deem it possible to comment on anything," Peskov told reporters.

Earlier, The New York Times published Ganus’ statement alleging that people close to Russian authorities had made "thousands of changes" in doping test results transmitted to international experts by the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, which led to WADA’s issues with RUSADA.