Putin lauds national team’s wins at 2019 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his congratulations to the national women’s boxing team over their victories at the 2019 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships.

The 2019 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships was hosted by the Russian city of Ulan-Ude between October 3 and 13. The Russian national team finished the championships first in the overall medals standings having won three gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

"I congratulate you and your mentors with the victory in the overall teams’ competition," Putin said in his congratulatory message addressed to the Russian national women’s boxing team and posted on the Kremlin’s website on Tuesday.

"Your skills, unity and outstanding physical shape made up your success, enabled you to leave decent opponents behind and to confirm the high level of the national school of martial arts," the message reads.

Putin particularly outlined the performance of Lilia Aetbayeva, who won the World Championship in the under-51 kg weight category. According to him, she had demonstrated "a huge athletic and competitive potential and the ability to endure out-of-limit physical and emotional stress."

The president also congratulated Zemfira Magomedaliyeva, who became the two-time world champion in the under-81 kg weight category.

"I am sure that such a convincing and unconditional victory will be long remembered by boxing fans and will serve as an inspirational example for the growing generation of fighters," Putin stated.

The Russian president also pointed out to the outstanding performance of Yekaterina Paltseva, who won the gold in the under-48 kg weight category. Putin said that the boxer managed to overcome the strongest competition to achieve an "honest, convincing and strong-willed win."

Ulan-Ude, the capital of the Russian East Siberian republic of Buryatia, was awarded by AIBA to host the 2019 Women’s World Boxing Championships in November 2018. The Women’s World Boxing Championships have been organized regularly in various countries since 2001. The previous tournament was hosted by the Indian capital of New Delhi in 2018.