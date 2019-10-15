Putin congratulates gymnast Nagorny with three golds of Gymnastics World Championships

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his congratulations to national gymnast Nikita Nagorny, who won three gold medals at the 2019 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Germany’s Stuttgart.

At the 2019 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, hosted by Germany’s Stuttgart on October 4-13, Nagorny won the gold medals in the team all-around, individual all-around and vault competitions.

"Being a very experienced and titled athlete, you have once again convincingly demonstrated your qualities of a leader and your exclusive skills, winning the right to stand on the top step of the podium," Putin said in a statement addressed to Nagorny and posted on the Kremlin’s website on Tuesday.

The Russian president also wished the 22-year-old gymnast success and new achievements in his sports career.

Born in Russia’s southern city of Rostov-on-Don in 1997, Nagorny also holds the silver and bronze medals of the world championships (Doha, 2018) in addition to the silver medal won in the team event at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro. He also packed six golds and one bronze of the European Championships.

The gold in the team all-around discipline in Stuttgart was the first one for the Russian team of gymnasts since the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991. The medal was won by the team of Denis Ablyazin, David Belyavsky, Artur Dalaloyan, Nikita Nagorny and Ivan Stretovich.

At the previous FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships team all-around, Russia won five medals (four silvers and one bronze). The team of the Soviet Union won the all-around team competitions at the World Championships eight times, with the last one in 1991. The absolute leader in this event at the World Championships is China, which boasts 12 gold, four silver and three bronze medals.