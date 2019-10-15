World No. 4 Daniil Medvedev pulls out of Kremlin Cup

"Nobody knew that I would perform as I did in Shanghai. I feel drained psychologically and physically. Being a professional athlete, I am not ready to step out on court not being 100% ready," Medvedev said. He was the tournament’s No. 1 seed and was supposed to receive a first round bye, beginning the tournament with his second round match.

Medvedev is currently listed fourth in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings and has landed seven titles in his career. Medvedev has had a breakthrough season, lifting four titles, including two Masters titles in Cincinnati and Shanghai as well as trophies in St. Petersburg and Sofia. Moreover, he reached his maiden Grand Slam final at the US Open losing a dramatic five-set thriller to Spaniard Rafael Nadal as well as contested another Masters final in Montreal and finals in Washington, Barcelona and Brisbane. Medvedev has reached nine finals this season, setting a world record. The Russian has also qualified for his first ever ATP Finals, a prestigious tournament pitting eight best tennis players against each other at the end of the season held in London on November 10-17.

Medvedev won the Shanghai Masters on Sunday, thrashing Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the final. The Russian did not drop a set en route to the title and won his second Masters title in a row. Medvedev is currently on a streak of reaching six finals in a row in the last six tournaments he competed in.

The 30th anniversary edition of the Kremlin Cup is hosted by the Krylatskoye Ice Palace and is scheduled to complete on October 20.