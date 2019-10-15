IAAF nominates Russia’s 3-time world Champ Lasitskene for Female World Athlete of the Year

"The IAAF is pleased to confirm a list of 11 nominees for Female World Athlete of the Year who were selected by an international panel of athletics experts, comprising representatives from all six continental areas of the IAAF," the statement reads .

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has nominated Russia’s three-time world champion in high jump Maria Lasitskene for the Female World Athlete of the Year along with 10 other athletes, IAAF said in a statement on Tuesday.

The other 10 track and field female athletes nominated for the Female World Athlete of the Year award are: Beatrice Chepkoech (Kenya), Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jamaica), Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Great Britain), Sifan Hassan (the Netherlands), Brigid Kosgei (Kenya), Malaika Mihambo (Germany), Dalilah Muhammad (the United States), Salwa Eid Naser (Bahrain), Hellen Obiri (Kenya) and Yulimar Rojas (Venezuela).

Lasitskene goes under the ANA (Authorized Neutral Athlete) status in the list of nominees since the All-Russia Athletics Federation’s (RusAF) membership is currently suspended with IAAF and all Russian track and field athletes are competing under the so-called neutral status at international tournaments.

Late last month, the 26-year-old Russian athlete snatched gold in high jump at the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Qatar’s Doha. Lasitskene became the first-ever female athlete to win three world championships in high jump (2015, 2017, 2019).

Three more female athletes won the world championships in high jump twice. They are South Africa’s Hestrie Cloete (2001, 2003), Croatia’s Blanka Vlasic (2007, 2009) and Bulgaria’s Stefka Kostadinova (1987, 1995), who also holds the high jump world record of 2 meters and nine centimeters.

According to IAAF’s statement, "a three-way voting process will determine the finalists" in the Female World Athlete of the Year award.

"The IAAF Council and the IAAF Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the IAAF's social media platforms," according to the statement. "Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week; a 'like' on Facebook and Instagram or a retweet on Twitter will count as one vote."

"The IAAF Council’s vote will count for 50% of the result, while the IAAF Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25% of the final result," the statement reads.

The male and female Athletes of the Year will be announced during the 2019 World Athletics Awards ceremony on November 23 in Monaco. There are no Russian representatives on the list of nominees for the Male Athlete of the Year award.

RusAF’s membership suspension with IAAF

The IAAF suspended RusAF’s membership in November 2015, following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue. The IAAF Taskforce Group, led by Norwegian expert Rune Andersen, was set up to oversee Russia’s implementation of requirements for RusAF’s membership reinstatement with the IAAF.

However, the IAAF permitted clean athletes from Russia to participate in the international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF was reinstated. The ANA status prohibits Russian athletes from participating under the national flag.