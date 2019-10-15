Italy’s Busato may take charge of Russian national women’s volleyball team as head coach

The RFV is set to appoint a new head coach of the national women’s team in mid-November. Team’s player Natalia Goncharova told media earlier that the players of the national squad intended to ask the Russian governing volleyball body to appoint Busato to the post of the head coach.

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Italian specialist Sergio Busato is one of the candidates to the post of the head coach of the Russian national women’s volleyball team, Stanislav Shevchenko, the president of the All-Russia Volleyball Federation (RVF), told TASS on Tuesday.

"We have not yet decided on the format of elections for the post of the new head coach," Shevchenko said. "Busato is one of the candidates for this post."

"He [Busato] led the team to win the bronze of the [2019 FIVB Volleyball Women’s] World Cup," the RVF president added.

The Italian specialist took over as the acting head coach of the national team following his predecessor, Vadim Pankov's, retirement shortly before the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Cup in Japan last month.

Busato, 53, has been working as a volleyball coach in Russia almost since the turn of the century both at the national and clubs levels with male and female teams. He was also behind the Russian national men's volleyball team’s gold at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.