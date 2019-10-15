Russian tennis star Medvedev: 'It is my dream' to play at 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan

Medvedev, who is currently listed as World’s No. 4 in the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) Rankings, won last week the 2019 ATP Shanghai Masters, beating in the final of the tournament on Sunday Germany’s Alexander Zverev in straight sets 6-4; 6-1.

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev told TASS on Tuesday that his dream was to play at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan.

"I have almost qualified for the Olympics as we [tennis players] qualify in line with our rankings and my current ratings spot is very solid," Medvedev said in an interview with TASS.

"The Olympic Games is something that people dream of since their childhood," the 23-year-old Russian tennis player continued. "To be honest, I cannot even imagine what my emotions would be like — maybe they would be just like during an ordinary tournament or perhaps it would be something cosmic. I don’t know, but my dream is to be there [at the Olympics]."

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9. The reigning Olympic tennis champion in men’s singles competition is Britain’s Andy Murray, who holds the gold of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The young Russian tennis player also said that he was capable of finishing the next season as the World’s No. 1, if he continued to play like he is playing now.

"My priority task is to win every match," Medvedev stated. "This is the only way to become the World’s No. 1. This approach helped me to win a great deal of matches this year."

"If I continue playing this way next year, I have a chance of finishing the [next] season as the World’s No. 1," Medvedev added.

Medvedev is enjoying a breakthrough season this year as he lifted two titles of the Masters series (in Cincinnati and Shanghai), as well as ATP titles in St. Petersburg and Sofia. Moreover, he was the finalist of the US Open, Masters series tournament in Montreal and ATP tournaments in Washington, Barcelona and Brisbane.

The Russian player hit the international media headlines this summer with his maiden Grand Slam final appearance at the US Open, losing a dramatic five-set thriller to Spain’s Rafael Nadal.

Medvedev has also qualified for his first ATP Finals, a prestigious tournament pitting eight best tennis players at the end of the season, scheduled to be held in London on November 10-17.