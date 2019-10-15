Daniil Medvedev can pull out of Kremlin Cup due to fatigue

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev can withdraw from Moscow’s Kremlin Cup tournament due to fatigue, the decision will be made on Tuesday, Medvedev said in an interview with TASS.
On Sunday, 23-year-old Medvedev thrashed Germany’s Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-1 to lift his second Masters trophy in a row in Shanghai. The Kremlin Cup’s main draw matches started on Monday, Medvedev is seed No. 1 of the tournament.
"In fact, I need to see how I feel. Of course, I was planning to play but it’s hard. After Shanghai, time difference, a flight, and nobody knew that I would again reach the final and win a Masters. I will decide whether to play or not on Tuesday," the tennis player said.
According to Medvedev, representing Russia in the Davis Cup Finals in November remains an objective for him. "Towards the end of the season, physical condition takes center stage, everyone is tired and it is vital to listen to your body, career is long. Now I cannot see what will happen in four weeks, I cannot promise anything. My current plans are to play Moscow, Vienna, Paris and the Davis Cup Finals," the athlete pointed out.
Medvedev has had a breakthrough season, winning four titles including two Masters titles in Cincinnati and Shanghai as well as trophies in St. Petersburg and Sofia. Moreover, he reached his maiden Grand Slam final at the US Open, another Masters final in Montreal and finals in Washington, Barcelona and Brisbane. Medvedev has reached nine finals this season and is currently on a streak of reaching six finals in a row in the last six tournaments he competed in. Medvedev also soared to a career-high of No. 4 in the ATP rankings.