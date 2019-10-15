Daniil Medvedev can pull out of Kremlin Cup due to fatigue

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev can withdraw from Moscow’s Kremlin Cup tournament due to fatigue, the decision will be made on Tuesday, Medvedev said in an interview with TASS.

On Sunday, 23-year-old Medvedev thrashed Germany’s Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-1 to lift his second Masters trophy in a row in Shanghai. The Kremlin Cup’s main draw matches started on Monday, Medvedev is seed No. 1 of the tournament.

"In fact, I need to see how I feel. Of course, I was planning to play but it’s hard. After Shanghai, time difference, a flight, and nobody knew that I would again reach the final and win a Masters. I will decide whether to play or not on Tuesday," the tennis player said.