Ex-NHL star-turned-UN goodwill ambassador ready to meet with Greta Thunberg

SINGAPORE, October 15. /TASS/. Russia’s two-time Olympic ice hockey champion and two-time Stanley Cup winner Vyacheslav Fetisov, who is the UN Goodwill Ambassador for the Arctic and Antarctic, is ready to meet with teen Swedish environmental activist Great Thunberg to hash over climate change issues. The veteran sports star revealed this to TASS ahead of a Singapore charity ice hockey match dubbed The Last Game, which is aimed at bolstering climate change awareness.

"I would be interested in learning her views, and find out how she came to such conclusions. However, the question remains if a young girl like her will be able to calmly weather the storm that has hit her, and remain a normal person," Fetisov said, pointing out that Thunberg "has caused quite a stir."

"Greta may well be part of someone’s project, I don’t have all the information on it," Fetisov noted. "But the main thing is that we all should be ready for dialogue with Greta, and I mean not just her, but all of our children, the younger generation. If there is no dialogue, we are unlikely to understand environmental issues in their entirety," the former NHL star emphasized.

According to him, ironing out environmental problems "requires complete unity among us all." "It should involve big businesses, the public and the state. Nowadays, even scientists don’t agree on certain issues, or perhaps big companies make them take different stances," he added.