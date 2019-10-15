Ex-NHL superstar Fetisov offers to teach Trump how to skate, seeks to hold ‘hockey summit’

"We could also talk to him and discuss the importance of environmental issues. Probably, he could change his opinion through this hockey event," said the Russian hockey legend, who is the Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations for the Arctic and Antarctic.

Ahead of a charity match in Singapore as part of The Last Game program devoted to climate change, Fetisov, who is a two-time Olympic ice hockey champion and former NHL player, said: "We are ready to invite any politician, no matter whether they skate or not. But I would like to begin with Trump, he is a great golfer. Well, hockey can be a challenge for men, and I don’t know if he is ready for that."

SINGAPORE, October 15. /TASS/. Russian ice hockey legend Vyacheslav Fetisov has told TASS that he is ready to teach US President Donald Trump how to skate and arrange a ‘hockey summit’ in the future between the heads of state who are fans of the game.

Speaking on how long it could take Trump to start playing hockey, Fetisov said, "it is essential to have a grasp and vision of hockey and be in the right place at the right time." The Olympic champion admitted that "certainly, one can learn how to skate, but unfortunately, this feeling cannot be instilled."

In general, Fetisov believes that his "hockey summit" is quite feasible. "We could also invite Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto, with whom we played this February [during an outdoor ice hockey game in Helsinki - TASS], and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who can also play," Fetisov said, adding that he would not exclude offering an invitation to the Chinese leadership.

"Chinese President Xi Jinping is doing a lot to foster hockey in his country, and its Kunlun team plays for the NHL. To tell you the truth, I don’t know if President Xi can play hockey," Fetisov noted.

The hockey veteran stressed that this game " must not be politicized but should provide the awareness that we need to bring together politicians, international organizations and famous individuals in order to send a message to the entire world about environmental problems." "I hope we will be able to accomplish this," he highlighted.

"Hockey diplomacy is already working very well," Fetisov stressed, noting that this has been confirmed by "attention from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and the backing of President of the International Ice Hockey Federation Rene Fasel.