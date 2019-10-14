Swiss tennis star Federer announces plans to play at 2020 Olympics in Japan

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Swiss tennis star Roger Federer has announced his intentions to play at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan, sports journalist Andy Schooler quoted the player as saying in his Twitter account on Monday.

"I've been debating with my team for a few weeks now, months actually, what I should do in the summer time (of 2020) after Wimbledon and before the US Open," Schooler quoted the 38-year-old tennis star as saying. "At the end of the day my heart decided to play the Olympic Games again."

Federer played at four Olympic Games editions, namely in 2000, 2004, 2008 and 2012. He was forced to skip the 2016 Olympics in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro as he was recovering following a knee surgery that year.

The Swiss tennis star is the 2008 Olympics champion in the pairs competition, which he won with his teammate Stan Wawrinka, and the silver medalist in the singles competition at the 2012 Olympics in London.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9 and the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games will run between August 25 and September 6.

The reigning Olympic tennis champion in men’s singles competition is Britain’s Andy Murray, who holds the gold of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.