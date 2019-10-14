Russian players did their utmost at 2019 World Rugby Cup in Japan, says team’s captain

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The Russian national rugby team has showed its utmost fighting at the 2019 World Rugby Cup in Japan, Igor Artemyev, the captain of the national squad, was quoted as saying in a statement posted by the Russian Rugby Federation’s press service on Monday.

"I would like to congratulate our players as you have really fought for your country, sometimes going over the edge of your abilities and, moreover, you have been a team of real diplomats of our country," Artemyev was quoted as saying by the statement.

"We have only heard encouraging responses about our team and players on behalf of foreign fans and the championship’s hosts," the captain and full-back of the Russian team continued.

"Our athletes have truly fought against the national teams from countries, where the sport of rugby has been cultivated for over 100 years and where this game has been elevated to the national sport," Artemyev said.

"I would also like to thank separately the coaching staff and the administration of the national team, which has really changed over the past year, demonstrated it’s fighting spirit and the will for win, and learnt a lot," the captain of the Russian team continued.

"We have done the most important thing, which was to announce our presence on the global arena," Artemyev said. "We can now be confident saying that Russia can have the sport of rugby of the global level and we must set a clear-cut task of qualifying for all World Rugby Cups in the future."

The Rugby World Cup is held once every four years since 1987 and Russia has never hosted this international tournament. The 2019 World Rugby Cup tournament is being hosted by 12 cities across Japan between September 20 and November 2 and the 2023 World Rugby Cup will be hosted by France.

Russia has qualified for this year’s World Rugby Cup in Japan and was drawn into Group A alongside with the teams from Ireland, Samoa, Scotland and Japan.

However, the Russian team lost all of its four group stage matches, namely 10-30 to Japan, 9-34 to Samoa, 0-35 to Ireland, 0-61 to Scotland and finished in the last place of its Group A with zero points.