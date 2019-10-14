Two Russian weightlifters slapped with 4-year bans for violating anti-doping rules

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russian weightlifters Daria Taranishina and Pavel Turiy have been suspended for violations of anti-doping regulations, the press service of the Russian Weightlifting Federation (RWF) reported on Monday.

According to the RWF, the athletes at issue were suspended from all sports-related activities for the period of four years each after their doping samples tested positive for banned performance enhancing drugs.

The four-year suspension of Taranishina came into force as of June 4, 2019, while Turiy’s suspension term begins on June 25, 2019.