All-Russia Athletics Federation bans two national runners over doping abuse

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) has suspended two national runners, Roman Maleyev and Andrei Leshchenko, for two years each for violations of anti-doping regulations, RusAF’s press service announced in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, 33-year-old Maleyev has been slapped with a two-year suspension after his doping sample tested positive for a banned performance enhancing drug of Class S6 stimulators.