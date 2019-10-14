All-Russia Athletics Federation bans two national runners over doping abuse

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) has suspended two national runners, Roman Maleyev and Andrei Leshchenko, for two years each for violations of anti-doping regulations, RusAF’s press service announced in a statement on Monday.
According to the statement, 33-year-old Maleyev has been slapped with a two-year suspension after his doping sample tested positive for a banned performance enhancing drug of Class S6 stimulators.
Maleyev’s ban comes into force starting August 2, 2019, and all his results achieved after July 10 this year were annulled.
The doping sample of 26-year-old Leshchenko also tested positive for a banned performance enhancing drug of Class S6 stimulators and his two-year suspension comes into force as of July 25, 2019. Leshchenko’s results after June 9 have been annulled as well.