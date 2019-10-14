Russia’s UFC Champ Nurmagomedov says most likely to face next US fighter Tony Ferguson

Asked in an interview with Netcast Zone, whether Ferguson could be viewed as the next in line to fight Khabib, the 31-year-old Russian fighter replied: "Most probably, yes."

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russia’s UFC Reigning Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov said he viewed US MMA fighter Tony ‘El Cucuy’ Ferguson is his most likely opponent for the next fight, Netcast Zone web portal reported on Monday.

"Because there is no one else left, and he deserves it, we have to fight," Nurmagomedov said adding that Canada’s Georges St-Peirre may be another opponent for one of his future fights.

US fighter Tony Ferguson, 35, has a record of 25 wins (12 by KOs, eight by submission and five by decision) and three defeats. Canada’s Georges ‘Rush’ St-Pierre, 38, boasts a record of 26 wins (eight by KOs, six by submission and 12 by decision) and two defeats.

The Russian fighter also said he had "no plans changing" to a higher weight division saying "I am not going up."

"I just want to keep my weight, to defend my title and become one of the greatest fighters in history in lightweight [category]."

In early September, Nurmagomedov defended his champion’s belt in a title unification bout in Abu Dhabi against Dustin Poirier of the United States. The Russian defeated his US opponent with a choke in Round 3.

The 31-year-old Russian fighter, nicknamed ‘The Eagle,’ currently holds an unblemished record of 28 wins in all of his mixed martial arts fights (8 by KOs, 10 by submission and 10 by decision).

Khabib Nurmagomedov, hailing from Russia’s North Caucasus Region of Dagestan, was the first Russian to win the UFC champion title during the fight against his US opponent Al Iaquinta in spring of 2018.

At the UFC 229 tournament in Las Vegas on the night of October 6, 2018, Nurmagomedov defended his champion’s title in the fight against famous Irish professional mixed martial arts fighter and boxer, Conor McGregor. The Russian defeated McGregor with a choke in the 4th round of the fight.