Russian tennis star Medvedev has time to ‘get back into shape’ for 2019 VTB Kremlin Cup

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS, Andrey Kartashov/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has time to regain physical shape before hitting the courts of the 2019 VTB Kremlin Cup tournament, Yevgeny Kafelnikov, the vice president of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), told TASS on Monday.

Over the weekend, the 23-year-old Russian won the 2019 ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) Shanghai Masters beating in the final of the tournament on Sunday Germany’s Alexander Zverev in straight sets 6-4; 6-1.

"He is scheduled to hold his first match in Moscow in the middle of the week starting from the second round of the tournament," Kafelnikov said in an interview with TASS.

The 2019 VTB Kremlin Cup kicked off in Moscow on Monday and Medvedev is the top-seed player of this tournament in the Russian capital.

"Daniil has time to get back into appropriate physical shape after the tournament in China," Kafelnikov, the 2000 Olympics champion, continued. "Medvedev has no problems whatsoever with his self-confidence and the confidence in his play."

"I have no worries at all about his results," Kafelnikov added.

The 30th edition of the VTB Kremlin Cup tennis tournament is being held in the Russian capital between October 14 and 20.

Medvedev, who is currently ranked as World’s No. 4, has already won seven ATP titles. This season saw him landing titles in Sofia, St. Petersburg as well as his first Masters title at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati (Ohio, US).

The Russian player topped his outstanding season and hard court summer in particular with his maiden Grand Slam final appearance at the US Open, losing a dramatic five-set thriller to Spain’s Rafael Nadal. The Russian also qualified for his first ATP Finals, a prestigious tournament pitting eight best tennis players at the end of the season held in London on November 10-17.

In August, Medvedev won the 2019 ATP Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio, defeating in the final in straight sets 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 David Goffin of Belgium. He became the first Russian male tennis player to win the tournament in Cincinnati.

He was the fifth Russian to triumph in the Masters series after Andrei Chesnokov (two Masters titles), Marat Safin (five), Nikolay Davydenko (two) and Karen Khachanov. Medvedev was also the youngest Cincinnati winner since 2008, when the title went to Great Britain’s Andy Murray, who was 21 years old at that time.