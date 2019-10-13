Russia hammers Cyprus 5-0 to qualify for 2020 UEFA Euro 2020

NICOSIA, October 13. /TASS/. Russia’s national football team on Sunday hammered Cyprus 5-0 to qualify for the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, commonly referred to as UEFA Euro 2020.

The qualifier was played in Nicosia at the 22,859-seat capacity GSP Stadium.

After eight matches, Russia is number two in its Group I, with 21 points. Actually, it is now unreachable for Cyprus, number three in the group, which has ten points.

Russia is the second Group I team, after Belgium, to qualify for Euro 2020.

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup will be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark).

The decision to hold the 2020 Euro Cup, which will be celebrating its 60th anniversary that year, in various European countries instead of in one or two hosting countries was made at the UEFA Executive Committee’s meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on December 6, 2012.

A total of 24 national football teams will be playing in the final tournament of the 2020 Euro Cup. All 55 UEFA national member teams, including 12 teams from the hosting countries, are playing qualifying matches to vie for the berth in the final 24-team lineup of the quadrennial European football championship.

Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. The newly-built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The over 62,300-seat capacity stadium was laid down in the western part of Krestovsky Island in St. Petersburg in 2007 and commissioned in early 2017. It serves as a home stadium for Zenit St. Petersburg football club.

It is possible that some of the national teams from the hosting countries of the 2020 Euro Cup will not be playing on home soil in case they fail to clear the qualifying stage.