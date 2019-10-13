Russia to host 2020 Bandy World Cup

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The 2020 Bandy World Cup will be held in Russia, the press service of the country’s Bandy Federation said on Sunday.

The city hosting the championship will be selected by the end of October, President of the Federation of International Bandy and President of the Russian Bandy Federation Boris Skrynnik told TASS.

"We are discussing this right now. Everything needs to be considered in terms of logistics and infrastructure and this should be balanced. We should make a decision in October," he said.

Russia will be hosting the Bandy World Cup for the first time. Earlier, the tournament had been traditionally held only in Sweden starting from 1974. Three Swedish cities hosted the event - Ljusdal, Edsbyns and Sandviken.