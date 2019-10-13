Russia’s Morozov won two gold medals at Word Cup stage in Berlin

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Vladimir Morozov grabbed two gold medals on the second day of the fifth stage of the FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 in Berlin.

Morozov was first at the Men 50m Backstroke with 24.75 seconds, followed by Michael Andrew from the United States (24.97) and Russia’s Grigory Tarasevich (25.14). Morozov also won the Men 100m Freestyle race with the result of 48.02 seconds. Japan’s Katsuhiro Matsumoto got silver with 49.00 seconds. Maxim Grousset from France captured bronze with 49.16 seconds.