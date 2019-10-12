{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russian government backs Kazan’s bid to host 2013 UEFA Super Cup - sports minister

The main thing now is to formalize state guarantees, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said
Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

KAZAN, October 12. /TASS/. Russia’s government has supported Kazan’s bid to host the 2023 UEFA Super Cup, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told reporters on Saturday.

"A bid from Tatarstan has been supported. Now we are working on government guarantees, as the competitions, even simply one match, require a specific approach and specific preparations. Therefore, we will definitely submit [the application] as we want so much to host the Super Cup in Tatarstan," Kolobkov said.

"The bid has already been filed. The main thing now is to formalize state guarantees. I think we will sign the guarantees within two weeks and hand them over to the bidding committee for submitting to UEFA," Kolobkov added.

The UEFA Super Cup is an official event, which precedes the opening of the European football tournament. The UEFA Super Cup is a one-match tournament and the Super Cup is contested by the winning clubs of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League. The Stade Louis II Arena in Monaco was the permanent venue for the annual UEFA Super Cup matches between 1998 and 2012.

In 2012, the UEFA ruled against holding Super Cups at the permanent venue, i.e. at the Stade Louis II Arena in Monaco, and based on filed applications the organization started searching for new venues to host the landmark football tournament. Since 2013, the UEFA Super Cup matches have been played at stadiums across Europe. Russia has never hosted any of them.

In 2020, the Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal, will stage the season-opener, while Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland, will host the 2021 UEFA Super Cup.

Russian Paralympic Committee receives official invitation to 2020 Paralympic Games
The 2020 Paralympic Games will be held in Tokyo from August 25 until September 6
Read more
Russian national detained in Crimea for plotting an explosion has Ukrainian passport
According to the Federal Security Service, he is complicit with extremist organizations
Read more
Russian army puts up bridge in record time to deploy heavy arms, aid across Euphrates
Damascus main forces are gearing up for a mass crossing of the Euphrates
Read more
Russian, Turkish military contact on Ankara’s operation in Syria — Lavrov
On October 9, Ankara announced launching a military operation in northern Syria
Read more
Explosion occurs on Iran’s tanker in Red Sea
Experts are studying the site now to determine the causes behind the explosion
Read more
Putin approves National Strategy for AI until 2030
The presidential executive order is dated October 10
Read more
Russia will pull out of Syria if Damascus decides troops have to leave - Putin
Russia continues to discuss foreign military presence in Syria with Iran, Turkey and the US, Russian President Vladimir Putin said
Read more
Press review: Russian oil unharmed by Iraqi protest and US meddles in Ukraine gas transit
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, October 8
Read more
US trying to convince Turkey to stop military operation in Syria — Pompeo
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that Washington is "using every economic and diplomatic tool to convince them to cease activity"
Read more
Putin doubts Turkey will be able to contain IS militants during Syria operation
Putin said that according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian General Staff, there are hundreds if not thousands of militants in the area
Read more
US did not block UNSC consensus statement on Turkey — diplomatic mission
The US mission to the UN said that "we have been clear we don't endorse Turkey's military incursion in Syria"
Read more
Latest diesel-electric sub for Russia’s Pacific Fleet wraps up state trials
The tests lasted a week, from October 4 to October 10
Read more
Trump’s statements on getting along with Russia do not correspond to reality, says Kremlin
According to the Kremlin spokesman, "the reality is much more depressing"
Read more
Turkey’s operation in Syria may escalate into serious conflict — expert
According to the expert, tensions between the United States and its NATO ally, Turkey, have come to the fore
Read more
Russia to promptly create retaliatory technologies, if US militarizes space, says Putin
The Russian president cautioned that the situation might end with attack systems hovering over each country
Read more
Turkish troops continue to advance in Syria — defense ministry
On Wednesday, Ankara launched a new military operation in northern Syria dubbed Peace Spring
Read more
Russia to continue developing technologically independent weapons — top brass
Russia has achieved technological independence in more than 350 weapon systems, according to the defense chief
Read more
Russian shipbuilders in final stretch to test cutting-edge missile corvette
Now the corvette has switched to the trials of the helicopter-borne system
Read more
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Read more
Russia, China may sign contract on designing heavy helicopter by year-end
A spokesperson for Russian Helicopters said that according to preliminary calculations of the Chinese side, certification of helicopters will be completed by 2032
Read more
First spacewalker Alexei Leonov dies at 85
Leonov passed away at the hospital after a long illness
Read more
Russian defense minister may visit North Korea this month — TV
During the visit, Shoigu is expected to meet with North Korean People's Armed Forces Minister No Kwang Chol
Read more
Putin arrives in Ashgabat to take part in CIS summit on October 11
Russian President Vladimir Putin will also hold talks with his Turkmenistani counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow in Ashgabat
Read more
Zelensky vows his mission as president is to stop war in Donbass
The Ukrainian president stated that he understood that some citizens living in the uncontrolled territories in Donbass could feel that they are Ukrainians, while some of them might not
Read more
Kurds report 262 Turkish soldiers dead in Syria
Reportedly, Kurds lost 22 fighters
Read more
Syrian Kurds call on EU, NATO to impose sanctions against Turkey — spokesperson
According to the envoy, the whole region is now under Turkey's attack
Read more
German MDR broadcasters publish video of Halle attack
The attack took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism
Read more
Pilots of MiG-29 fighters practice landing on aircraft carrier in Crimea — source
The pilots’ training on the simulated aircraft carrier will last about a month
Read more
Ukraine will quit Minsk agreement if it fails to adopt Donbass special status — Zelensky
In the framework of the Minsk process, a constitutional reform is supposed to be implemented in Ukraine in order to grant Donbass a special status on a permanent basis
Read more
US policy on Kurds may affect entire Middle East region — Russian top diplomat
The foreign minister doubted the US would indeed withdraw troops from Syria
Read more
Turkey’s Erdogan, Putin hash over upcoming Turkish Syria operation — presidential office
The leaders discussed the operation prepared by Turkish military to create a security zone in Syria
Read more
Nord Stream 2 project will not satisfy Europe’s gas demand, says Uniper CEO
Nord Stream 2 project participants completed its funding, according to the Uniper CEO
Read more
Turkish operation is result of coalition’s actions in Syria, says Russian envoy
Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya noted that Russia had warned them against "experimenting with that"
Read more
Press review: Moscow’s view of Turkey’s incursion and Russian oil’s softer OPEC+ deal bid
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, October 11
Read more
Russian journalist Yuzik returns to Moscow from Tehran, ex-husband says
Yulia Yuzik was arrested at a Tehran hotel on October 2
Read more
Press review: Normandy Four summit in peril and Erdogan’s assault against the Kurds
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 10
Read more
Russian hi-tech firm develops radar to detect miniature drones
The first models of the new radar have already undergone field trials
Read more
Erdogan launches military operation in Syria, east of Euphrates
He revealed that the "Operation Peace Spring will neutralize terror threats against Turkey and lead to the establishment of a safe zone, facilitating the return of Syrian refugees to their homes"
Read more
Turkey strikes 181 ‘terrorist facilities’ in Syria
According to media reports, a Turkish airstrike hit a prison housing captured militants of the Islamic State terrorist group
Read more
Russian fighter jets scrambled 16 times on interception missions in last week
According to the Russian defense ministry, 29 foreign aircraft conducted reconnaissance near Russian borders
Read more
Ukraine's Zelensky breaks world record on longest press conference to date
The Ukrainian media reports that up until today, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has held the record for longest press conference in the world
Read more
Turkish forces enter Tell Abyad town in northern Syria
The residents relocated to neighboring communities of Derbasia and Amuda
Read more
Russia, Belarus to hold airborne forces’ drills with live-fire exercise near Brest
The drills aim to practice "inter-operability between units of the armed forces of Belarus and Russia
Read more
Kurdish, Turkish troops clash west of Kurdish stronghold Qamishli - TV
After a short pause, the Turkish artillery resumed its shelling of western and eastern outskirts of the city
Read more
Moscow and Minsk on schedule for integration targets, says senior diplomat
By November, the sides are expected to coordinate all integration roadmaps, in order to sign an updated integration program for the development of the Union State as soon as in December
Read more
Russian company plans to send tourists into space without space suits
The CosmoCourse company is currently working on redundancy systems, the director general said
Read more
Russia called on Kurds to cooperate with Damascus, but they chose another way — envoy
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces coalition is backed by the United States
Read more
Trump’s threats to Turkey aimed at appeasing certain US political circles — Erdogan
On October 7, commenting on Turkey’s plans regarding Syria, Trump vowed to 'totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey' if it does anything 'off limits'
Read more
Press review: Trump leaving allies behind and China making its way to the Persian Gulf
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, October 9
Read more
Putin says Zelensky unable to ensure disengagement in Donbass because of nationalists
The nationalist units openly said that, if the army withdrew from these positions, they would take them up, Putin said
Read more
Russia may give asymmetrical response to US withdrawal from Treaty on Open Skies — senator
Russia won’t take any decisive steps for now, as Washington’s plans to pull out of the treaty haven't been confirmed yet, the senator said
Read more