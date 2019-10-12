Russian government backs Kazan’s bid to host 2013 UEFA Super Cup - sports minister

KAZAN, October 12. /TASS/. Russia’s government has supported Kazan’s bid to host the 2023 UEFA Super Cup, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told reporters on Saturday.

"A bid from Tatarstan has been supported. Now we are working on government guarantees, as the competitions, even simply one match, require a specific approach and specific preparations. Therefore, we will definitely submit [the application] as we want so much to host the Super Cup in Tatarstan," Kolobkov said.

"The bid has already been filed. The main thing now is to formalize state guarantees. I think we will sign the guarantees within two weeks and hand them over to the bidding committee for submitting to UEFA," Kolobkov added.

The UEFA Super Cup is an official event, which precedes the opening of the European football tournament. The UEFA Super Cup is a one-match tournament and the Super Cup is contested by the winning clubs of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League. The Stade Louis II Arena in Monaco was the permanent venue for the annual UEFA Super Cup matches between 1998 and 2012.

In 2012, the UEFA ruled against holding Super Cups at the permanent venue, i.e. at the Stade Louis II Arena in Monaco, and based on filed applications the organization started searching for new venues to host the landmark football tournament. Since 2013, the UEFA Super Cup matches have been played at stadiums across Europe. Russia has never hosted any of them.

In 2020, the Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal, will stage the season-opener, while Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland, will host the 2021 UEFA Super Cup.