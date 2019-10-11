Russian Paralympic Committee receives official invitation to 2020 Paralympic Games

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) has received an official invitation to the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo from the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the RPC press service said on Friday.

"The International Paralympic Committee and the Organizing Committee of the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games have sent an official invitation to the Russian Paralympic Committee, signed by IPC President Andrew Parsons and Tokyo-2020 Organizing Committee President Yoshiro Mori, to take part in the 16th Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo in 2020," the RPC said.

The number of Russian delegates to the 2020 Paralympic Games will be determined in accordance with qualifications criteria. Around 300 Russian athletes are expected to compete in 18-20 disciplines at the 2020 Paralympics.The ceremony of raising the Russian flag over the Olympic Village is planned for August 23 or 24. The delegation of the Russian national team to the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo will be headed by RPC First Vice President Pavel Rozhkov.

The 2020 Paralympic Games will be held in Tokyo from August 25 until September 6.