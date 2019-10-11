RUSADA firm on maintaining athletes’ alcohol consumption ban during doping tests

RUSADA Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya said speaking at ‘Russia - Country of Sports’ international sports forum in Nizhny Novgorod that she had been subjected to stern criticism after the ban on the consumption of alcoholic and low-alcoholic beverages during doping tests was enforced.

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, October 11. /TASS/. The Russia Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) received an aggressive response after the agency prohibited athletes from consuming alcoholic beverages during doping test procedures, a senior executive with RUSADA said on Friday.

"There were in fact three reasons to introduce this ban," Pakhnotskaya said. "Firstly, it is detrimental to the health of an athlete and it is proved by findings of numerous expert commissions."

"Secondly, the consumption of alcohol leads to acts of an indecent behavior at doping control centers and it was not only about indecent behavior, but also about voiced threats in regard to doping control officers," she continued.

"Thirdly, alcohol obstructs the process of detecting a possible consumption of a banned performance enhancing drug," Pakhnotskaya added.

Pakhnotskaya stated in early March that RUSADA had prohibited national athletes from drinking beer and other soft-alcoholic beverages to speed up the process of urination during doping test procedures.

Athletes’ bodies are usually dehydrated after crossing the finish line and some of them use beer or other soft-alcoholic drinks as a diuretic agent to accelerate the process of collecting urine doping samples.

Pakhnotskya said in March that: "Some international sports federations have already enshrined a ban in their regulations on the consumption of alcoholic beverages during doping control procedures. For instance, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) and FIFA are among them.".