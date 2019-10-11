Russia’s MMA legend ‘The Last Emperor’ Emelianenko eyes Moscow for his final bout

"In line with our plans, Fedor will hold his final bout in Moscow," the source said. "The date for this fight has not been set yet."

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russia’s legendary mixed martial arts (MMA) heavyweight fighter Fedor Emelianenko plans to wrap up his sports career with a fight in the Russian capital of Moscow, a source in Bellator promotion company told TASS on Friday.

Bellator President Scott Coker announced speaking at a news conference in Tokyo on Wednesday that the Russian fighter would hold a bout against Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson of the United States on December 29 at Saitama Arena in Japan.

Speaking at the same news conference in Tokyo two days ago, Emelianenko said he intended to go on a farewell tour of three fights and one of his bouts would be organized in Russia.

"I have spoken with Scott [Coker] and we came to a conclusion that it was high time to organize this farewell tour, which would round up my career… I understand how old I am and that it is high time to leave," 43-year-old Emelianenko stated at the news conference.

The Russian fighter boasts an impressive record of 38 wins (29 KOs) and 6 losses in his 18-year-long MMA career and is dubbed in the world of MMA as ‘The Last Emperor.’

His next opponent, 41-year-old US fighter Quinton Jackson, has a record 38 wins (20 by KOs, 4 by submission and 14 by decisions) and 13 defeats.