Russian Daniil Medvedev storms into ATP Shanghai Master SFs

The 23-year-old Russian, seed No. 3, prevailed 6-3, 7-6 (7-4). Medvedev did not face a single break point the whole match against the feisty Italian (seed No. 10). Medvedev now leads their head-to-head 2-1. The Russian will contest his semifinal match against either the defending champion, Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (1), or Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece (6).

Medvedev has won six ATP titles. This season saw him winning trophies in Sofia, St. Petersburg as well as lifting his first Masters title at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati (Ohio, US). Medvedev topped his outstanding season and hard court summer in particular with his maiden Grand Slam final appearance at the US Open, losing a dramatic five-set thriller to Spain’s Rafael Nadal. The Russian also qualified for his first ATP Finals, a prestigious tournament pitting eight best tennis players against each other at the end of the season held in London on November 10-17.

The Shanghai Masters runs for a week and is scheduled to complete on October 13. The winner will receive $1.375 million and 1000 ranking points, while the finalist will bag $696,000 and 600 points. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic is defending his 2018 title here, seeking his first hardcourt Masters title of the year, while previous winners of the tournament include Russian Nikolay Davydenko (2009).