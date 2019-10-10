Russia defeats Scotland 4:0 in UEFA Euro qualifiers

Group stage fight for 2020 UEFA Euro Cup is not yet over for Russia, says head coach

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russian national football team has defeated Scotland 4:0 in UEFA 2020 Euro qualifiers. The match took place at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow in front of 65,703 spectators.

Russian team's captain Artyom Dzyuba scored two goals (57th and 70th minute). Magomed Ozdoyev (60th minute) and Alexander Golovin (84th minute) scored the two other goals for Russia.

This is the fourth match between Russia and Scotland. In the three earlier games, Russia won once. In two other games, it was a tie.

To qualify for the 2020 Euro championship ahead of schedule, it will be enough for the Russian national team to not lose in the next game with Cyprus which will take place on Sunday.