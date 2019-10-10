President Putin lauds progress of national tennis players, particularly of Daniil Medvedev

"This is very good, the guys are simply playing outstandingly," Putin said at the session commenting on the recent results of tennis players.

President Putin attended on Thursday the ‘Russia - Country of Sports’ international sports forum in the city of Nizhny Novgorod and also chaired a session of the Presidential Council on the Physical Culture and Sports Development.

"I think that Medvedev simply delighted the fans of this sport," Putin continued. "Medvedev, [Karen] Khachanov, [Andrei] Rublev are outstanding."

Medvedev, who is currently ranked as World’s No. 4, has won six ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) titles. This season saw him winning titles in Sofia, St. Petersburg as well as his first Masters title at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati (Ohio, US).

The Russian player topped his outstanding season and hard court summer in particular with his maiden Grand Slam final appearance at the US Open, losing a dramatic five-set thriller to Spain’s Rafael Nadal. The Russian also qualified for his first ATP Finals, a prestigious tournament pitting eight best tennis players at the end of the season held in London on November 10-17.

In August, Medvedev won the 2019 ATP Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio, defeating in the final in straight sets 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 David Goffin of Belgium. He became the first Russian male tennis player to win the tournament in Cincinnati.

He is the fifth Russian to win a tournament of the Masters series after Andrei Chesnokov (two Masters titles), Marat Safin (five), Nikolay Davydenko (two) and Karen Khachanov. Medvedev was also the youngest Cincinnati winner since 2008, when the title went to Great Britain’s Andy Murray, who was 21 years old at that time.