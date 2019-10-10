Russia’s Melnikova wins bronze in individual all-around at Gymnastics World Championship

STUTTGART, October 10. /TASS/. Russian gymnast Angelina Melnikova won bronze on Thursday in the individual all-around event at the 2019 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Germany’s Stuttgart.

Melnikova took the bronze scoring an aggregate amount of 56.399 points after four disciplines (the vault, the uneven bars, the balance beam and the floor).

The gold went to Simone Biles of the United States, who was awarded by judges 58.999 points, and the silver medal was packed by China’s Tang Xijing with 56.899 points.