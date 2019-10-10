Russia’s Melnikova wins bronze in individual all-around at Gymnastics World Championship

STUTTGART, October 10. /TASS/. Russian gymnast Angelina Melnikova won bronze on Thursday in the individual all-around event at the 2019 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Germany’s Stuttgart.
Melnikova took the bronze scoring an aggregate amount of 56.399 points after four disciplines (the vault, the uneven bars, the balance beam and the floor).
The gold went to Simone Biles of the United States, who was awarded by judges 58.999 points, and the silver medal was packed by China’s Tang Xijing with 56.899 points.
US gymnast Biles won today her 22nd medal of the World Championships (16 gold, three silver and three bronze medals), building up on a new record of medals won at the world championships, which previously belonged to Russian gymnast Svetlana Khorkina - 20 medals (nine gold, eight silver, three bronze).
On Tuesday in Stuttgart, the Russian national women’s team of Anastasia Agafonova, Lilia Akhaimova, Angelina Melnikova, Alexandra Shchekoldina and Daria Spiridonova won silver in the all-around team event in Stuttgart.
The 2019 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships is being hosted by Germany’s Stuttgart between October 4 and 13.