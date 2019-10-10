Putin supports initiative to file bid on hosting 2027 World Rugby Cup in Russia

Igor Artemyev, the chairman of the Higher Council of the Russian Rugby Federation (RRF), told President Putin on Thursday during a session of the Council on the Physical Culture and Sport Development about plans to submit a bid for hosting the World Rugby Cup in 2027.

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, October 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has nothing against plans for submitting a bid to host the 2027 World Rugby Cup in Russia, but doubts whether the national team has chances of winning this tournament.

According to Artemyev, "Russia’s bid has good chances to win and the World Rugby Cup can be compared with the [FIFA] World Cup," therefore "we can use the infrastructure, which we already have."

"Yes, we can win with our bid, but what about winning the tournament?" Putin replied smiling.

"We are currently ranked 20th in classic rugby, but we have gathered a new team for the [2019] World Rugby Cup, which played decently," Artemyev said.

"I have nothing against it," Putin said. "First of all, the Sports Ministry should discuss this issue with you. Work on this."

Stanislav Druzhinin, the director general of the Russian Rugby Federation (RRF), told TASS on Wednesday about plans to submit a bid for hosting the 2027 World Rugby Cup in Russia.

The Rugby World Cup is held once every four years since 1987 and Russia has never hosted this international tournament. The 2019 World Rugby Cup tournament is being hosted by 12 cities across Japan between September 20 and November 2 and the 2023 World Rugby Cup will be hosted by France.

Russia has qualified for this year’s World Rugby Cup in Japan and was drawn into Group A alongside with the teams from Ireland, Samoa, Scotland and Japan.

However, the Russian team lost all of its four group stage matches, namely 10-30 to Japan, 9-34 to Samoa, 0-35 to Ireland, 0-61 to Scotland and finished in the last place of its Group A with zero points.

Russia qualified for the Rugby World Cup series for the first time ever in 2011. The 2011 Rugby World Cup was co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand and Russia did not clear the group stage losing all matches.

The national rugby squad missed the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England, as it did not qualify for the global competition.