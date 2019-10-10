Russia complies with all WADA requirements, says Putin

"We actively cooperate with the WADA," Putin told the forum Russia - Sports Power on Thursday. "The requirements this organization poses to Russia are complied with in full."

NIZHNI NOVGOROD, October 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia complies with all requirements of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and is interested in the participation of its athletes in international competitions without any restrictions.

"Our country and our athletes are first and foremost interested in leaving in the past the shortcomings related with anti-doping issues. Russian athletes should be able to compete on equitable terms and show their skill without any restrictions and serve as an example for professional athletes and sports devotees, in the first place, for young sports fans."

"Russia has always been and remains prepared for a dialogue and for joint work on all issues on the world sports agenda," he said.

Putin pointed out that Russia was keen to borrow the best practices in hosting sports events and to effectively use cutting-edge technologies and scientific achievements in sports, as well as to share experience in arranging sports competitions of different level.

"Russia has contributed hundreds of excellent names and records to the world of sports. Its athletes keep scoring ever more sports achievements in defiance of any challenges. It remains one of the leading participants in the sports movement," Putin said. Russia maintains permanent contact with the International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee and the UNESCO and Council of Europe branches concerned.

On September 23, WADA initiated consideration of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency RUSADA’s compliance with the WADA code after changes were exposed in the data base of the Moscow laboratory. The WADA set a three-week deadline for the Russian side to provide explanations. At the beginning of October Russia dispatched a corresponding message the WADA. The reply contained answers to 31 questions formulated on the basis of the technical report and the investigation report.