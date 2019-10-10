Approaching typhoon Hagibis may change timetable of F1 Japanese Grand Prix

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Organizers of the 2019 F1 Japanese Grand Prix, scheduled to be held this weekend at the Suzuka racing track, will consider a possibility of rescheduling the qualifying session due to the approaching Hagibis typhoon, F1 press service said in a statement on Thursday.

Popularity of Formula 1 in Russia is growing with each year — F1 racer Kvyat

According to weather forecasts, typhoon Hagibis will reach the shores of Japan on Saturday, when F1 teams are scheduled for a final practice and the qualifying for the race. It was reported earlier that all rugby matches of the 2019 World Rugby Cup in Japan on October 12 had been cancelled due to the approaching typhoon.

"The FIA, Formula 1, Suzuka Circuit and the Japanese Automobile Federation are closely monitoring Typhoon Hagibis and its potential impact on the 2019 FIA Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix," F1 said in its statement.

This is not the first time when bad weather interferes with the timetable of F1 Japanese Grands Prix. In 2004 and 2010 the qualifying sessions were rescheduled from Saturday to early Sunday mornings due to poor weather.

"Every effort is being made to minimize disruption to the Formula 1 timetable, however the safety of the fans, competitors and everyone at the Suzuka Circuit remains the top priority," the statement reads.

"All parties will continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates in due course," the statement added.