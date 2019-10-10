Russian and WADA experts to discuss Moscow lab’s data inconsistencies on October 23

WADA announced on September 23 that it had initiated a probe into the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) with the Code of the world’s governing anti-doping body based on the inconsistencies, reportedly discovered in the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory. WADA also informed the Russian side that it had a three-week time to provide explanations on the issue.

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. A meeting of experts from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Sports Ministry on the reported inconsistencies in data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory will be held on October 23, a senior Russian anti-doping official told TASS on Thursday.

Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov announced on Tuesday that the ministry sent a letter to WADA with explanations about the earlier reported inconsistencies in the data retrieved from the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab.

"A meeting of the WADA Compliance Review Committee and a meeting of experts on the reported inconsistencies in the data from the Moscow Lab will be both held on one day, October 23," RUSADA Deputy Director General Margarita Pakhnotskaya told TASS. "The meetings will be held independently and have nothing to do with each other."

Specialists from WADA were granted access to the database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory in January this year and copied 24 terabytes of information on Russian athletes’ doping samples collected between 2012 and 2015. WADA experts finished their work to retrieve doping samples from the Moscow Lab on April 30 having collected 2,262 doping samples in 4,524 containers (Samples A and B).

The WADA Executive Committee reinstated the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on September 20, 2018 on condition that before December 31, 2018 WADA experts would be granted access to doping samples at the Moscow Anti-Doping Lab, which was sealed off in connection with a federal investigation.