Russia wins gold in men’s team all-around at 2019 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

STUTTGART, October 9. /TASS/. Russian gymnasts won gold on Wednesday in men’s all-around team event at the 2019 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Germany’s Stuttgart.

The Russian team of gymnasts won the all-around team event gold of the World Championships for the first time since the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991. Last year the Russian team won the silver of the World Championships in this event.

The team of Denis Ablyazin, David Belyavsky, Artur Dalolayan, Nikita Nagorny and Ivan Stretovich scored an aggregate amount of 259.928 points in six disciplines (the floor, the pommel horse, the rings, the vault, the parallel bars and the horizontal bar) to become the new world champions in this event.

Last year’s World Champions China, which was represented by Deng Shudi, Lin Chaopan, Sun Wei, Xiao Ruoteng and Zou Jingyan, took silver with an aggregate score of 258.354 points.

The bronze went to the team from Japan - Daiki Hashimoto, Yuya Kamoto, Kazuma Kaya, Kakeru Tanigawa and Wataru Tanigawa, who scored 258.026 points.

At the previous FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships all-around team events the Russian team won five medals (four silver and one bronze). The team of the Soviet Union won the all-around team competitions at the World Championships eight times, with the last one in 1991. The absolute leader in this event at the World Championships is China, which boasts 12 gold, four silver and three bronze medals.

On Tuesday, the Russian national female team of Anastasia Agafonova, Lilia Akhaimova, Angelina Melnikova, Alexandra Shchekoldina and Daria Spiridonova won silver in the all-around team event in Stuttgart.

The 2019 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships is being hosted by Germany’s Stuttgart between October 4 and 13.