Russia plans to bid for hosting Rugby World Cup in 2027

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russia intends to submit a bid for hosting the 2027 Rugby World Cup, Stanislav Druzhinin, the director general of the Rugby Union of Russia (RUR), told TASS on Wednesday.

"There is a decision to organize the Rugby World Cup in Russia in 2027," Druzhinin said. "The criteria will be announced following the Congress [of the World Rugby], which is scheduled for October 31."

"We will be preparing a bid, this is a very complicated process with all entailing consequences, and will be ready to submit the bid in 2020 or 2021," he continued. "This issue has been already raised by me in the government, we have been granted an approval and need to coordinate this issue with the Russian Sports Ministry."