Russia’s MMA legend Emelianenko to face US Quinton Jackson on Dec 29 in Japan

TOKYO, October 9. /TASS/. Russia’s legendary mixed martial arts (MMA) heavyweight fighter Fedor Emelianenko will face Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson of the United States on December 29 in Japan, Scott Coker, the president of Belator promotion company, announced on Wednesday.

"Fedor will have a fight against ‘Rampage’ on December 29 at the Saitama Arena," Coker told a news conference in Tokyo.

The 41-year-old US fighter has a record 38 wins (20 by KOs, 4 by submission and 14 by decisions) and 13 defeats.

The Russian fighter boasts an impressive career record of 38 wins (29 KOs) and 6 losses in his 18-year-long MMA career and is dubbed in the world of MMA as ‘The Last Emperor.’

Emelianenko last fought on January 26 this year, when he lost by TKO (punches) to Ryan ‘Darth’ Bader of the United States.

It was the sixth bout for the 42-year-old Emelianenko, who took his numerous fans worldwide by surprise in July 2015 by announcing his return to professional sports after an almost three-year hiatus. During his retirement period, Emelianenko held the post of the Russian MMA Union’s president and had also served from November 2012 as an advisor to then-Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko.

After his comeback in 2015, Emelianenko held six bouts to date, defeating India’s Jaideep Singh, then taking another victory over Brazil’s Fabio Maldonado. In June 2017 he lost by TKO to US fighter Matt Mitrione, in April 2018 he defeated US heavyweight Frank Mir with a KO win in the first round and in October 2018 he enjoyed a TKO win over US fighter Chael Sonnen.

Born on September 28, 1976 in the town of Rubezhnoye (located currently on the territory of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic in Ukraine’s southeast), Emelianenko fought to win numerous champions titles throughout his career.

He is the MMA Pride Fighting Championships Heavyweight Champion (2003-2007), FIAS World Combat Sambo Championship Heavyweight Champion 2002, 2005, 2007 and Russian Judo Federation National Championship bronze medalist (1998, 1999).

In 2009, the respected US sports magazine, Sports Illustrated, named him "the top MMA fighter of the decade.".