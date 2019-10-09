Scotland crushes Russia 61-0 at 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan

The 2019 Rugby World Cup tournament is being hosted by 12 cities across Japan between September 20 and November 2. The Russian team was seeded in Group A alongside with the squads from Ireland, Samoa, Scotland and Japan.

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The Russian national rugby team suffered on Wednesday a devastating defeat of 0-61 to Scotland in the group stage match of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Russia lost all of its four group stage matches, namely 10-30 to Japan, 9-34 to Samoa, 0-35 to Ireland, 0-61 to Scotland and finished in the last place of its Group A with zero points.

The Russian team qualified for the Rugby World Cup series for the first time in 2011. The 2011 Rugby World Cup was co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand and Russia did not clear the group stage losing all matches.

The national rugby squad missed the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England, as it did not qualify for the global competition.

Vasily Artemyev, the captain and full-back of the Russian team, said in an interview with Russia’s Match-TV channel that the aim of the Russian squad is to play regularly at the Rugby World Cup.

"It is not yet easy to put up a strong competition, but we want to play regularly at the Rugby World Cups, therefore we need to return home and do an enormous load of work. This is what we will be doing in the near future," Artemyev said.