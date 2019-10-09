Poland defeats Russia 3-1 at 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup in Japan

This was Russia’s third defeat at the World Cup. The team started out with the wins over Iran (3-1) and Canada (3-2), then suffered defeats to Australia (2-3) and Brazil (0-3), defeated Egypt over the weekend (3-1) and lost to Poland today.

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The Russian national team lost 1-3 (27-25; 21-25; 18-25; 22-25) to Poland on Wednesday in its sixth match of the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup in Japan.

The Russian team is now ranked fifth in the overall standings with nine points. Undefeated Brazil is strong in the top with 18 points and is followed by Poland in 2nd place with 15 points.

Russia is playing its next match at the World Cup against hosts Japan on Thursday, October 10.

The FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Cup is organized every four years, namely a year before the Summer Olympic Games. The teams are playing one match against every participant in the World Cup and the winner is determined by the number of overall points.

The 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Cup is being held on October 1-15 in Japan, which will be also hosting the 2020 Summer Olympic Games. A total of 12 teams from all continental zones have qualified for the major men’s volleyball tournament.

The Russian national men’s team won the World Cups twice (in 1999 and 2011) and also got the silver in 2007. The Soviet Union became the World Cup champion four times (1965, 1977, 1981, 1991), which is a record number of wins in the history of the tournament.