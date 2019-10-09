WADA confirms it received response from Russian authorities on Moscow lab data

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has confirmed that it received a response from the Russian authorities regarding the inconsistencies in the database at the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.

"WADA can confirm it has received a response from the Russian authorities to a list of detailed and technical questions WADA's Intelligence and Investigations (I&I) raised around the nature of the data that were retrieved from the Moscow Laboratory in January 2019," the agency said in a press release. "The questions were sent to give the authorities the opportunity to explain a number of inconsistencies, in line with WADA's decision on 17 September 2019 to open a formal compliance procedure against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency," the press release added.

"According to the process outlined in the International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories, once the response has been analyzed by WADA I&I and the independent forensic experts, they will report back to the Independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC), so that the CRC is in a position to decide whether to bring a formal recommendation to the Executive Commitee," the press release stated.

"No fixed timeline can be set for this, as due process must be respected, but WADA is pursuing the matter robustly and as quickly as practicable," the press release concluded.

Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said earlier that the Russian Sports Ministry sent a letter to WADA with explanations about the earlier reported inconsistencies in the data retrieved from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.

WADA announced on September 23 that it had initiated a probe into the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) with the Code of the world’s governing anti-doping body based on the reported inconsistencies, discovered in the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory. WADA also informed the Russian side that it had a three-week time to provide explanations on the issue.