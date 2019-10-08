Russia provides WADA with explanations on Moscow lab’s data inconsistencies — minister

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The Russian Sports Ministry has sent a letter to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) with explanations about the earlier reported inconsistencies in the data retrieved from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, according to Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov’s statement obtained by TASS on Tuesday.

"On October 8, a letter was sent to the World Anti-Doping Agency in response to clarifying questions received by the Russian Sports Ministry and RUSADA about the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory's database," Kolobkov said. "The letter was prepared by independent Russian experts in the sphere of information technology. In its letter, WADA asked to provide clarifications on 31 questions that were formulated on the basis of the technical report and investigation report. Experts provided expalanations for all issues," he added.

"We are confident that we have fulfilled all demands. We are ready to continue cooperating in order to resolve this situation and do everything possible so that no questions remain for the Russian side," Kolobkov noted.

WADA announced on September 23 that it had initiated a probe into the compliance status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) with the Code of the world’s governing anti-doping body based on the reported inconsistencies, discovered in the data from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory. WADA also informed the Russian side that it had a three-week time to provide explanations on the issue.