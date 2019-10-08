Russian hockey chief Tretiak hopes to see new club from Moscow join Women's Hockey League

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. President of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RHF) Vladislav Tretiak hopes that a new hockey club from Moscow would soon join the national Women's Hockey League (WHL).

"I dearly hope that a women's hockey club will be soon founded in Moscow," Tretiak said speaking on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of women’s ice hockey sports in Russia.

The league was originally launched in 1995 as the Russian Women’s Hockey League, but was reorganized as the Women’s Hockey League or WHL in 2015.

The league currently lists eight hockey clubs — seven from Russia and one from China. The reigning champions are Agidel HC from Ufa, the capital of the republic of Bashkortostan.