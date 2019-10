Russian twin gymnasts win gold in hoop and ball event at European Championships

STUTTGART, October 8. /TASS/. The Russian national team won silver on Tuesday in the All-Around Team event at the 2019 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Germany’s Stuttgart.

The Russian team of Anastasia Agafonova, Lilia Akhaimova, Angelina Melnikova, Alexandra Shchekoldina and Daria Spiridonova performed to an aggregate result of 166.529 points.

The national team of the United States won the gold with 172.330 points and the Italian team packed the bronze with 164.796 points.