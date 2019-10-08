Russian tennis chief hoped to see Sharapova at 2019 Kremlin Cup to promote tournament

Sharapova, who is currently ranked 137th in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Rankings, earlier announced her decision to skip the annual tennis tournament in Moscow this month.

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Maria Sharapova’s participation in the 2019 VTB Kremlin Cup this month would have served as a good promotion for the tournament, however, the player’s tight schedule and injuries kept her from taking part in it, Shamil Tarpishchev, the president of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF), said on Tuesday.

Last Thursday, the WTA announced that Sharapova also made a decision to skip the WTA tournament in Austria’s Linz, citing a shoulder injury, and Tarpishchev later suggested that the player was likely to miss the tennis tournament in Luxembourg as well.

"We hoped to see Sharapova as an image-building person of the tournament," RTF President Tarpishchev told journalists. "Her participation would have served as a good advertising and promotion [of the Kremlin Cup] as she is interacting with children, who love her and want to be like her."

"However, she has a tight schedule and she is suffering from her injuries at the moment," Tarpishchev added.

The 30th edition of the VTB Kremlin Cup tennis tournament will be held in the Russian capital of Moscow between October 12 and 20.

Sharapova, who turned 32 in April, is Russia’s most decorated female tennis player having won a total of five Grand Slam tournaments, namely the Australian Open in 2008, the French Open in 2012 and 2014, Wimbledon in 2004 and the US Open in 2006.

She also clinched the silver in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and was the 2008 Federations Cup champion.

In 2018, Sharapova participated in 11 tennis tournaments, including four Grand Slam competitions. Her best results last season were the semifinals of the tournaments in China’s Shenzhen and Italy’s capital city, Rome.

The Russian player skipped a vast part of this tennis season due to a shoulder injury, she stayed out of competitions from February to mid-June. In early August, Sharapova parted ways with her Swedish coach Thomas Hogstedt, who had trained her between 2011 and 2013 and with whom she resumed their training partnership in 2018.