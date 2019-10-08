Body of late MMA fighter Nurmatov to be taken to Uzbekistan on Tuesday night

"Bekzod’s body is expected to be brought to his homeland at approximately 10:00 p.m. local time," the interlocutor said.

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The body of late MMA (mixed martial arts) fighter Bekzod Nurmatov, who died in the early hours of Monday of a brain hemorrhage, will be taken from Chechnya to his home in Uzbekistan on Tuesday night, a member of the fighter’s family told TASS.

Last Friday, Nurmatov participated in the Absolute Championship Akhmat (ACA) 100 tournament in the Chechen capital of Grozny. The 27-year-old fighter from Uzbekistan was defeated by Russia’s Beslan Isaev (38 wins; 10 losses) in their welterweight bout.

The Uzbekistani fighter fell into a coma after the bout and was rushed to a local hospital, where he died in the early hours of October 7 of a brain hemorrhage.

The founder of the ACA, Mairbek Khasiev, has expressed his condolences on behalf of the league over the tragic death of Nurmatov. "The worst of our fears have materialized," Khasiev wrote in his Instagram account. "We mourn together with his relatives."

Nurmatov had a record of 11 wins (2 by KOs, 6 by submission and 3 by decision) and one defeat before last week’s fight. He was 27 years old.